BEIRUT The Syrian opposition will not attend peace talks in Geneva on Friday, a senior member said.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura had been planning to launch indirect peace talks in Geneva on Friday.

"For certain we will not head to Geneva and there will not be a delegation from the High Negotiations Committee tomorrow in Geneva," George Sabra told Arabic news channel Arabiya al-Hadath on Thursday.

