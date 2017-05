BEIRUT The main Syrian opposition body has agreed to attend peace talks which began on Friday in Geneva, the al-Arabiya al-Hadath news channel said on Friday.

"The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) decided to participate in the Geneva talks after receiving American and United Nations guarantees," the news channel said.

Talks began on Friday after a week of uncertainty over whether the HNC would attend.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Andrew Roche)