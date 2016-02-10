LONDON The Saudi-backed opponents of President Bashar al-Assad said they would attend peace talks later this month but called on U.S. President Barack Obama to show more strength with Russia to stop an aerial bombardment of their positions in Syria.

When asked if the opposition would attend peace talks later this month, spokesman Salim al-Muslat told Reuters: "Yes we will go. And we were there to really make it a success but we do not have a serious partner."

"If they stop killing civilians then I believe there will be a solution there," he said. When asked again whether he would go to peace talks, he said "We will go to peace talks. We don't have any preconditions, we only ask for implementation of the Security Council resolution."

