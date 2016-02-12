MUNICH Syria's main opposition group welcomed a plan agreed by major powers including Russia on Thursday to reach a truce in the war-torn country within a week and facilitate humanitarian aid reaching besieged Syrians, Salim al-Muslat told reporters.

He cautioned, however, that the agreement must have shown effects before his group would join political talks with government representatives in Switzerland.

"If we see action and implementation, we will see you very soon in Geneva," al-Muslat said.

