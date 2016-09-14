A Syrian opposition politician said on Wednesday he did not have great confidence that a truce brokered by the United States and Russia would last longer than a previous one that temporarily curbed the fighting earlier this year.

"There is not great confidence that this truce can last longer than the previous one," George Sabra told Reuters in a telephone interview. He also said the Syrian government's insistence on controlling aid was obstructing its delivery to Aleppo under the agreement.

Sabra also said it was too early to talk about any resumption of peace talks, and that this hinged on the implementation of humanitarian clauses of a U.N. resolution passed last year.

