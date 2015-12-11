RIYADH Dec 11 Armed rebel groups are to make up the largest single grouping in a joint Syrian opposition body that would oversee talks with President Bashar al-Assad's government, according to a list of names the factions drew up in Saudi Arabia this week.

Assad said on Friday that the United States and Saudi Arabia wanted "terrorist groups" to join peace talks proposed by world powers, and that nobody in Syria would accept such talks, in an interview transcript published by state media.

The two-day Riyadh conference brought together more than 100 members of Syria's fragmented political and armed opposition who agreed to work together to prepare for peace talks. (Reporting by Angus McDowall Writing by John Davison in Beirut; Editing by Louise Ireland)