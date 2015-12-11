MOSCOW Dec 11 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Friday it was up to the Syrian people to discuss the
fate of President Bashar al-Assad, commenting on a Syrian
opposition statement issued after two days of talks in Riyadh.
The conference in Saudi Arabia of political activists and
rebel groups agreed on Thursday to set up a joint body to
prepare for proposed peace talks with Assad's government but
insisted that he leaves office.
"The fate of Assad should be discussed by Syrians
themselves, not Russia," Peskov told reporters on a conference
call.
"Now efforts are focused on drawing up the lists of who to
recognize as terrorist organisations, who to consider moderate
opposition which can and should be part of the political
settlement... Disagreements among certain countries exist.
Positions are getting closer," he said.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Maria Kiselyova;
editing by Christian Lowe)