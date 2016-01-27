BEIRUT A Syrian opposition official said on Wednesday the opposition was awaiting a United Nations' response to its demands before deciding whether to attend peace talks in Geneva planned for Friday.

Asaad al-Zoubi, a member of the High Negotiations Committee that represents political and armed opposition, also told Saudi TV channel Al Ikhbariya there were "Russian and Iranian obstacles" that were preventing talks going ahead.

"We are waiting for the response of de Mistura first, and then Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, which is the most important... if it is positive maybe there will be an agreement to go," he said, referring to opposition demands for a halt to bombing of civilian areas and lifting of sieges.

