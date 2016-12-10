AMMAN Dec 10 Islamic State militants on
Saturday captured most of Palmyra after penetrating Syrian army
defences and securing strategic heights around the ancient city
in eastern Syria following a surprise assault, a monitoring
group and rebels said.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there
were fears for the lives and safety of civilians inside the city
because many of them were pro-government supporters.
Rebels and the war monitor said with the exception of the
southern parts, most of the city was now in the hands of the
militants who had waged an attack on several fronts.
