BEIRUT May 24 Islamic State fighters have
killed at least 400 people in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra,
most of them women and children, Syrian state television said on
Sunday.
It said it was quoting residents inside the city, which is
known as Tadmur in Arabic and is home to renowned Roman-era
ruins including well-preserved temples, colonnades and a
theatre.
Opposition activists have said on social media that hundreds
of bodies were in the streets of the city after it was seized by
the ultra hardline group on Wednesday. They said they were
believed to be government loyalists.
