A still image taken from a video released by Islamic State-affiliated Amaq news agency, on December 11, 2016, purports to show an Islamic State fighter shooting near what is said to be Palmyra. Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that losing the Syrian town of Palmyra to Islamists shows how serious the Islamic State threat remains.

The ancient town of Palmyra was taken by Russian and Syrian forces earlier this year but recaptured by Islamic State militants over the weekend.

"The threat of losing Palmyra is a loss for all civilized humankind, not just for Russia," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Christian Lowe)