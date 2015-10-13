Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON U.S. and Russian jets came within visual identification range over Syria, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, adding the incident underscored a need for air safety protocols as the former Cold War foes carry out rival bombing campaigns.
U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign, told a Pentagon briefing the jets came within miles of each other on Saturday -- the same day U.S. and Russian militaries held talks on safety protocols.
Warren said the air crews from both countries acted professionally.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.