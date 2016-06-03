WASHINGTON An new offensive by U.S.-backed fighters in Syria to clear a strip of land along the Turkish border would free up to 40,000 civilians from Islamic State control, if successful, the U.S. military said on Friday, in its first briefing on the operation.

The U.S.-backed force was comprised of about 3,000 Syrian Arab fighters, or about 85 percent of the total force, drawing from local populations that would be effectively reclaiming territory from the militant group, Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military's Central Command told reporters.

