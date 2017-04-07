WARSAW, April 7 The Polish government supported
a U.S. air strike on a Syrian airfield, a cabinet spokesman said
on Friday.
"The United States for sure are a guarantor of world peace
and order. And there are situations when you need to react,
situations when you need to take actual action," spokesman Rafal
Bochenek told state television TVP Info.
"We have seen the abuses of the Syrian regime over the last
years - no one had reacted to that," Bochenek said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered
missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly
chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in
America's "vital national security interest".
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by Larry King)