ISTANBUL Oct 10 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Monday he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had
agreed on the importance of delivering aid to the Syrian city of
Aleppo.
"We have a common position that everything must be done to
deliver humanitarian aid to Aleppo. The only issue is ...
ensuring the safety of aid delivery," Putin told a briefing
after his talks with Erdogan.
On Saturday, Russia vetoed a French-drafted U.N. Security
Council resolution that would have demanded an end to air
strikes and military flights over Aleppo but a rival Russian
draft text failed to get a minimum nine votes in favour.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)