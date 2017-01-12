MOSCOW Jan 12 The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had spoken by phone and that both had agreed that a ceasefire in Syria was being broadly observed.

It said the two men had agreed to continue working to prepare for Syria peace talks scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)