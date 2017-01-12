UPDATE 7-N.Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests
* Japan lodges protest, says tests clear breach of UN sanctions
MOSCOW Jan 12 The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had spoken by phone and that both had agreed that a ceasefire in Syria was being broadly observed.
It said the two men had agreed to continue working to prepare for Syria peace talks scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Japan lodges protest, says tests clear breach of UN sanctions
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.