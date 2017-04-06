Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said it was unacceptable to make "groundless" accusations over this week's suspected chemical weapons attack in a Syrian province.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation.
The statement said Putin had "highlighted that it was unacceptable to make groundless accusations against anyone without conducting a detailed and unbiased investigation."
Scores were reported killed by a suspected Syrian government chemical attack in Idlib province and the U.S. government has suggested forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were responsible. Russia has said it was too early to accuse the Syrian government and called for an investigation.

LONDON British Airways resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure sowed chaos, grounding planes and leaving thousands of passengers queuing for hours.