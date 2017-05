Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with the State Council Presidium on developing the fisheries sector at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that terrorist groups planned to expand from their Syrian foothold and destabilise other regions, RIA news agency reported.

"Having established a foothold in Syria and other Middle East countries, the terrorists have been building plans to increase expansion and destabilise entire regions," RIA quoted Putin as telling high-ranking officers.

