* Russia has stepped up military aid to Syria
* Decision seen prompted by Assad's weakening position
* Build-up gives Moscow more military, diplomatic options
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, Sept 18 For Vladimir Putin, Russia's
military build-up in Syria is a potential diplomatic trump card
and a handy way of diverting attention from Ukraine's frozen
conflict. But it was a panicky realisation that the Syrian
government was being turned over on the battlefield that tipped
the Kremlin's hand.
When it saw several months ago that Syrian government forces
were retreating on several fronts at a rate that threatened
President Bashar al-Assad, its closest Middle East ally, the
Kremlin quietly decided to despatch more men, weaponry and
armour, diplomats and analysts told Reuters.
"The situation at the front was pretty serious if not
critical," said Ivan Konovalov, director of the Center for
Strategic Trend Studies in Moscow. "Military assistance was
needed on a larger scale; Russia responded."
Two diplomats who track Syria closely agreed, saying the
Kremlin had watched government reversals against militant groups
such as Islamic State with growing alarm.
"The Russians are seeking to limit the damage," said one.
Andrew Weiss, a Russia expert in two previous U.S.
administrations, said the Kremlin had feared "the regime was on
the ropes."
Russia sees Assad, someone Putin has staunchly supported
throughout a conflict that has lasted over four years and killed
more than 250,000 people, as a long-standing Kremlin ally and a
bulwark against radical Islam.
If he were toppled, Moscow worries many of the same
militants fighting against him -- thousands of whom hail from
Russia and the former Soviet Union -- would return home to stir
up problems on Russia's southern flank in the predominantly
Muslim Caucasus.
"Perhaps Bashar Assad is a son of a bitch in the eyes of the
global community," wrote commentator Oleg Odnokolenko in the
Nezavisimaya Gazeta daily this week. "But .. for as long as his
troops stand up to IS (Russian) military support is guaranteed."
BUILD-UP
That position puts Moscow at odds with the United States,
which has been leading an air war against Islamic State fighters
in Syria and Iraq since last year, but which says Assad's
presence makes the situation worse. Washington's allies back
groups fighting against both Islamic State and Assad.
The U.S. and Russian defence chiefs spoke on Friday for the
first time in over a year, discussing the crisis in Syria as
Moscow's build-up raised the prospect of the former Cold War
foes encountering each other on the battlefield.
Evidence of the Kremlin's push grows by the day, with U.S.
officials spotting tanks, artillery pieces, helicopters and more
frequent and larger deliveries of military hardware.
Putin, who remains popular at home despite a deepening
economic crisis, will have to tread carefully on Syria though.
Polls suggest ordinary Russians are fed up of hearing about the
relatively becalmed Ukraine conflict and are unlikely to want to
see a major intervention in the Middle East.
So far, the build-up, which has not generated any Russian
body bags, has caused few ripples among voters more focused on
the weakness of the rouble and rising prices. Nor are there
signs that the Russian army is over-stretching itself.
For Moscow, Syria is of vital strategic importance.
Its naval base at Tartous is its sole installation in the
Mediterranean, and protecting it is a strategic objective.
Assad's government has historically been one of its best clients
for arms sales, and its military presence there underpins its
influence in the region.
If Assad fell, that influence could vanish overnight and
Putin's authority on the world stage, already weakened by his
country's actions in Ukraine, would be further dented.
"The Russians are also afraid that if they are not on the
spot in Syria and the regime falls, they will not be part of the
solution," said one of the two diplomats.
The Kremlin has played down the build-up in Syria, saying
only that it continues to honour its longstanding policy of
supplying Assad with arms and advisers to help him defeat
Islamist militants. It has denied reports its forces are taking
part in combat operations alongside Syrian troops, but has said
it would consider any request if it was made.
PLAN B
An airfield near the Assad stronghold of Latakia appears to
be at the heart of the Kremlin's plans.
According to the White House, the Russians have recently
widened the runways and brought in new air traffic control
systems and components for air defence systems.
The air defences in particular have raised eyebrows in the
United States, since Islamic State and other militants have no
aircraft, so the only potential enemy planes flying overhead are
those of Washington and its allies.
The airfield could in time be converted into a fully-fledged
airbase, something Russian military commanders have not ruled
out. It has been receiving about two military cargo planes a day
for some time, say U.S. officials. The planes use Iranian and
Iraqi airspace to get there.
U.S. officials say Russia has sent battle tanks, artillery
and other equipment to reinforce the airfield along with around
200 marines.
Russia's close ties to the Syrian government date back to
the Soviet era when it counted Bashar's father, Hafez al-Assad,
as one of its allies. Even before the latest build-up, it had
teams of military advisers and trainers on the ground.
Analysts say Russian personnel are now thought to be
deployed at six separate locations, including in Damascus.
There are signs that Moscow's stepped-up assistance is
having an effect.
The Syrian military has recently started using new types of
air and ground weapons supplied by Russia, a Syrian military
source told Reuters on Thursday, and there have been unconfirmed
reports of the Syrian airforce striking targets with greater
force and precision than previously.
Moscow's plan, say a number of Syria-watchers, is to help
forces loyal to Assad hold and retake ground and to reinforce
the heartland of members of his Alawite sect, so that if he is
pushed from Damascus Russia can help him dig in there.
"Moscow's Plan A I think is to help Bashar to hold out in
Damascus," said Dmitry Trenin, a former colonel in the Russian
army and director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.
"Plan B would be if Damascus was lost to IS and Assad had to
redeploy to Latakia. Then the Russians would help him there.
They would be playing for the future composition of Syria."
(Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall and Tom Perry in Beirut
and Paul Taylor in Brussels; Editing by Peter Graff)