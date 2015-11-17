(Adds details, quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia said on Tuesday it had
stepped up air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria with
long-range bombers and cruise missiles after the Kremlin said it
wanted retribution for those responsible for blowing up a
Russian airliner over Egypt.
President Vladimir Putin, visiting the defence ministry's
command centre in Moscow on Tuesday evening, was told by
military chiefs that the air force had carried out around 2,300
sorties in Syria in the last 48 days and that it would bolster
its strike force, which consists of around 50 planes and
helicopters, with a further 37 aircraft.
Putin, in footage broadcast earlier on Tuesday, had vowed to
hunt down those responsible for blowing up a Russian airliner
over Egypt and intensify air strikes against Islamists in Syria,
after the Kremlin concluded a bomb had destroyed the plane last
month, killing 224 people.
Speaking four days after Islamist gunmen and bombers killed
at least 129 people in Paris, Putin ordered the Russian navy to
establish contact with a French naval force headed by an
aircraft carrier in the region and to treat them as allies.
"We need to work out a plan with them of joint sea and air
actions," Putin told military chiefs.
The Kremlin said in a separate statement that Putin and his
French counterpart Francois Hollande had spoken on the phone on
Tuesday and agreed to boost coordination of their military
actions in Syria.
Hollande is due in Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss the fight
against Islamic State there, the presidency said in a statement
on Tuesday.
