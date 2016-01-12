MOSCOW Jan 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said Syria needs to start working on a new constitution as a
first step to finding a political solution to its civil war,
though he acknowledged the process was likely to be difficult.
Putin, who has thrown Russia's support behind Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad with air strikes, also said in an
interview with the German newspaper Bild that the crisis in
relations between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran would
complicate the search for peace in Syria.
"I believe it's necessary to move towards constitutional
reform (in Syria). It's a complicated process, of course. And
after that, on the basis of the new constitution, (Syria should)
hold early presidential and parliamentary elections", Putin said
in the interview which was conducted on Jan. 5.
Putin, obliquely referring to diplomatic pressure from the
United States and France to concentrate Moscow's firepower on
Islamic State militants, said Russian military aid was going to
help parts of the Syrian opposition in the fight against IS as
well as to help Assad.
"You are talking about Assad as our ally. Do you know that
we are backing the actions of the armed opposition combating
Islamic State? ... We are coordinating our joint actions with
them and support their offensive operations on different parts
of the front with strikes by our air force."
"I am talking about hundreds, thousands of armed people, who
combat Islamic State ... Some of them have already spoken about
it in public, others prefer keeping silent but the work is going
on."
Putin made similar comments last year, but Russian officials
subsequently denied that Moscow provided military aid to the
Syrian opposition groups that Putin had mentioned.
In the interview with Bild, Putin said the row between Saudi
Arabia and Iran over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim
cleric on Jan. 2 would complicate attempts to reach a solution
to the Syrian conflict.
"If our participation were needed, we would be ready to do
everything for the conflict to be resolved, and as soon as
possible," he said, according to a transcript of the interview,
sent to media by the Kremlin press office.
