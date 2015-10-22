UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
MOSCOW Oct 22 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was close to exchanging data about the positions of Islamist militants in Syria with Western countries, something Moscow has wanted for weeks.
Putin was speaking at a meeting of foreign and domestic political scientists in Sochi in southern Russia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an outlook to 2040.