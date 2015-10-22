UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
SOCHI, Russia Oct 22 The Syrian leadership must establish contact with opposition forces that are ready for dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Bashar al-Assad was ready for this dialogue.
Putin also said at a meeting with foreign dignitaries in Sochi, southern Russia, that domestic political problems were also partly to blame for Syria's crisis, and not just Islamist militancy. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an outlook to 2040.