BEIRUT The death toll from Saturday's air strikes on the Syrian city of Raqqa, de facto capital of the Islamic State group, has risen to 40 civilians, including eight children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

The group, which monitors the conflict in Syria through a wide network of local sources, said it remained unclear whether the warplanes which carried out the strikes were Russian or from the U.S.-led coalition.

The Observatory, which on Saturday had put the death toll from the strikes at 16 people, said they had hit shops and small restaurants in Raqqa.

