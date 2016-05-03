BEIRUT More than 35 air strikes hit Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria overnight, killing at least 13 people and wounding many in the city of Raqqa, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitoring group said it did not know if the planes were Russian or belonged to the international coalition led by the United States which is attacking Islamic State in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

At least five members of the ultra-hardline militant group died in the attacks, the Observatory added.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva was quoted as saying on Friday that Syria's army was planning to attack Raqqa, backed by the Russian Air Force.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)