BEIRUT, Sept 17 Syrian warplanes mounted around
a dozen air strikes on the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa on
Thursday, activists reported, in an unusually heavy attack by
government forces on an area also being targeted by a U.S.-led
coalition.
Activist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said on
its Twitter feed that "regime jets" had mounted more than 12
raids on the city, which is a major base for Islamic State in
Syria, and listed eight targets.
"There is news about a large number of martyrs and wounded,"
it said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets believed
to belong to the Syrian military had mounted at least 11 air
strikes.
There was no mention of the air raids on Syrian state media.
