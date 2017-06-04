(Adds UN concerns, context)
BEIRUT, June 4 U.S.-backed Syrian militias said
they seized a major dam on the Euphrates river from Islamic
State on Sunday, their latest gain as they push towards Raqqa
city.
The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and
Arab fighters, said they captured the Baath Dam in the morning,
renaming it Freedom Dam. The hydroelectric facility lies 22
kilometres upstream of Raqqa, where Islamic State's operations
in Syria are based.
The spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia, the SDF's key
component, said fighters were combing nearby villages for mines
and shoring up their defensive lines. "The dam has been
completely liberated," Nouri Mahmoud said.
The advance means the SDF now hold all three major dams
along the Euphrates, after gaining control of Syria's largest
dam last month.
With air strikes and special forces from the U.S.-led
coalition, the SDF have been encircling Raqqa, which Islamic
State has used as a hub to plan attacks abroad.
The operation to storm the city will start in the next "few
days", Mahmoud said on Saturday. The Raqqa assault will pile
more pressure on the jihadist group's self-declared "caliphate"
as it faces defeat in the Iraqi city of Mosul and retreats
across much of Syria.
Islamic State still controls swathes of Syria's eastern
desert bordering Iraq and most of Deir al-Zor province, which
would be its last major foothold in Syria after losing Raqqa.
The SDF has advanced in recent months to within several
kilometres (miles) of the centre of Raqqa, facing fierce
resistance from Islamic State.
Fighting since late last year has displaced tens of
thousands of people, United Nations sources say, with many
flooding camps in the area and others stranded in the desert.
The U.N. human rights office has raised concerns about
increasing reports of civilian deaths as air strikes escalate.
The Raqqa campaign has "resulted in massive civilian casualties,
displacement, and serious infrastructure destruction" so far, it
said in a May report.
Islamic State militants have also reportedly forbidden
civilians from leaving, it added.
The United States-led coalition says it is careful to avoid
civilian casualties in its bombing runs in Syria and Iraq.
