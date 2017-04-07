By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 7
SYDNEY, April 7 Iran condemned a U.S. strike on
a Syrian airbase on Friday as Britain and Australia gave their
support, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
describing it as a "proportionate and calibrated response" to
the use of chemical weapons.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against
a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack
was launched, declaring he acted in America's "vital national
security interest".
In a sharp escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria,
two U.S. warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the
eastern Mediterranean Sea at the airbase controlled by President
Bashar al-Assad's forces in response to the poison gas attack in
a rebel-held area on Tuesday, U.S. officials said.
Iran denounced the strike, the Students News Agency ISNA
quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.
"Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes... Such
measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria ... and will
complicate the situation in Syria and the region," ISNA quoted
Bahram Qasemi as saying.
Britain gave its backing.
"The UK government fully supports the U.S. action which we
believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical
weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime and is intended to
deter further attacks," a government spokesman said.
Turnbull said the strikes sent "a vitally important message"
that the world will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons.
"The retribution has been proportionate and it has been
swift," he told reporters in Sydney. "We support the United
States in that swift action."
Turnbull said the military action was not designed to
overthrow the Assad regime, though the reported use of chemical
weapons did "raise questions as to whether there can be any role
for Mr. Assad in any solution or settlement".
Turnbull called on Russia to do more to ensure peace in
Syria.
Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population,
said it also strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons in
Syria.
"At the same time, Indonesia is concerned with unilateral
actions by any parties, including the use of Tomahawk missiles,
in responding to the chemical weapon attack tragedy in Syria,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said in a text
message.
"Military actions, undertaken without prior authorisation of
the U.N. Security Council, are not in line with international
legal principles in the peaceful settlement of disputes, as
stipulated in the U.N. Charter."
