AMMAN, April 5 Syrian rebels were closing in on a town near the Turkish border held by Islamic State on Tuesday after seizing numerous villages from the group in the area, rebels and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The rebel groups involved in the offensive include factions fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army that have been supplied with weapons and other support via Turkey. They are advancing towards the IS-held town of al-Rai.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Perry)