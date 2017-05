AMMAN, April 7 Syrian rebel forces on Thursday took over most of a town near the Turkish border that had been a major stronghold of Islamic State, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel source said.

The monitor said factions fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army, some of whom are supplied with arms by Turkey and other foreign backers, had captured most of the previously IS-held town of al-Rai in northern Aleppo province. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche)