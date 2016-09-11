BEIRUT, Sept 11 Syrian rebel groups wrote to the
United States on Sunday, saying they would "cooperate
positively" with a ceasefire but voicing deep concerns over
details of the deal as relayed to them, the text of the letter
as confirmed by two rebel officials said.
The letter said the agreement neglected besieged areas and
called for aid to be taken to all such places without exception.
It voiced concern that it was devoid of guarantees, monitoring
mechanisms or sanctions for breaches.
It also expressed concern at clauses in the agreement
indicating that Syrian government jets would not be barred from
flying until up to nine days after the ceasefire had taken
effect.
(Reporting By Tom Perry and Angus McDowall; editing by Ralph
Boulton)