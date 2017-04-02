AMMAN, April 2 Jets believed to be Russian hit
an outpost run by moderate rebel forces in northwestern Syria
near a major border crossing with Turkey, killing at least one
fighter and wounding several people, two rebel sources said on
Sunday.
They said several raids overnight hit Babeska, a village in
Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free
Syrian Army (FSA) groups, mainly Jaish al Islam, a major
insurgent group that controls the last major rebel stronghold on
the doorstep of the Syrian capital.
Jaish al Islam is a signatory to a fragile ceasefire
brokered by Russia and Turkey at the end of last year. Rebels
say Russia has failed to put pressure on the Syrian government
to ensure the ceasefire holds.
The Syrian government considers Jaish al Islam a terrorist
group and blames it alongside other insurgents for waging recent
attacks on the government-held areas in the capital.
The village also houses hundreds of families and fighters
from the Damascus suburb of Daraya which was evacuated by rebels
and surrendered to government control last year.
War jets also believed to be Russian also struck Urum al
Kubra town in rebel-held western Aleppo countryside where five
civilians were killed, in an area that witnessed fighting
between rebels and the Syrian army, rebels said.
