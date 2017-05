BEIRUT The Syrian army took control of the town of al-Qaryatain after driving out Islamic State militants on Sunday, Syrian state television said.

It said the army and its allies "fully restored security and stability to the town after killing the last remaining groups of Daesh terrorists" in the town, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

The town is 100 km (60 miles) west of Palmyra, which government forces recaptured from Islamic State last Sunday.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)