BEIRUT/ISTANBUL The head of the Turkish Red Crescent is in Syria to help oversee the evacuation of eastern Aleppo on Thursday and to set up a camp in Idlib province for the people being evacuated, a Turkish Red Crescent official said.

The Turkish Red Crescent, Turkey's official disaster agency AFAD and aid organisation IHH are jointly setting up a camp in Idlib to allow up to 80,000 people to be hosted.

The Turkish Red Crescent official said none of the organisation's ambulances were taking part in the evacuation. An official in an Aleppo rebel group had earlier said Turkish Red Crescent ambulances were taking part in the evacuation.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Tom Perry in Beirut and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Editing by Janet Lawrence)