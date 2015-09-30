By Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The scene in Baghdad was
like something out of a movie: A Russian general appeared at
around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad,
warning America to clear the skies in neighboring Syria.
Russia's bombing was about to begin.
But the United States defied Moscow's warning, officials
said, despite concerns about the safety of American air crews,
who fly at high speed through Syria's limited airspace to strike
Islamic State targets.
The U.S. military carried out at least one strike on
Wednesday, and did not tell the Russians when or where it would
happen, officials say.
"The coalition will continue to fly missions over Iraq and
Syria as planned, as we did today," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter told a news briefing.
The strikes plunged the four-year-old civil war into a
volatile new phase in which the world's main military powers
except China are directly involved in fighting.
Washington and Moscow are both aware of the risks of
pressing ahead with rival, uncoordinated air campaigns over
Syria. It could leave last-minute decisions to avoid an incident
in the hands of forces on the scene.
"You don't have time to raise it up to a presidential level
... when two planes are closing at 20 miles a minute," said one
U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The United States says it expects to carry out
military-to-military talks as soon as Thursday with Russia to
explore ways to keep their militaries apart.
And the degree of risk, so far at least, has been mitigated
by geography, with U.S. and Russian aircraft flying missions in
different parts of Syria.
This is partly due to the targets themselves. The United
States and its allies say that Russia, while saying its
just-started campaign is aimed at Islamic State, is striking
areas where the militant group does not appear to hold sway.
U.S. officials have cited a Russian strike near the city of Homs
and another possible strike in Hama province.
The United States, in contrast, is focused mainly on
striking Islamic State, although it has also taken swipes at
other groups, including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and the
Khorasan group.
Dave Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general, said
the risks were also mitigated by the limited pace of U.S.
strikes in Syria.
"The fact of the matter is the air operations that the U.S.
are conducting in Syria are not robust," said Deptula, dean of
the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.
Russia has deployed fighter jets in Syria with air-to-air
capabilities along with other aircraft specializing in the kind
of ground strikes that it carried out on Wednesday.
But Paul Schwartz, senior associate at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies, played down the chances of
a dogfight over Syria and expected both sides to find a way to
avoid an in-air incident.
"The two are going to work diligently to try to avoid those
kinds of clashes," Schwartz said.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Lisa Shumaker)