MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry complained on Wednesday that the issue of humanitarian aid in Syria was becoming increasingly politicised and said most U.N. help was going to areas controlled by anti-government rebels.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said only 1 percent of U.N. aid was being directed to Deir al-Zor, where she said at least 200,000 people were trapped by Islamic State militants and in need of supplies.

By contrast, she said most U.N. aid was being sent to rebel-held areas, including areas controlled by the group previously known as Nusra Front.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)