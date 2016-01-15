MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Friday for all sides in the Syria conflict to use their influence to ensure that humanitarian aid was delivered to areas blockaded by militants.

It said the situation in three places -- Madaya, Fua and Kafraya -- was a source of particular concern, saying they were besieged or blockaded by various militant groups.

The ministry said it had been working with the Syrian government to try to help resolve the situation and had been encouraging them to cooperate with the United Nations, efforts it said had produced results.

