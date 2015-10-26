(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Oct 26 The Russian air force flew 164
sorties in Syria in the last three days, striking 285 Islamic
State and Jabhat al-Nusra targets including ammunition stores
and arms factories, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.
Russia says it has destroyed more than 800 terrorist targets
in Syria since it began its campaign of air strikes on Sept. 30,
an intervention Moscow says is aimed at destroying extremist
Islamic militants, but which Washington says is also targeting
moderate rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The defence ministry said air force jets destroyed two metal
hangars housing a major al-Nusra ammunition store in the eastern
Suburbs of Syria's capital, Damascus.
Additionally, two Su-24 fighter jets hit a vehicle workshop
in the northern Aleppo province where Islamic State militants
were equipping cars with mortars and Zu-23 anti-aircraft
cannons, the ministry said.
Islamic State has taken control of large swathes of northern
Syria as well as key control points in the country's east, where
the defence ministry said Russian jets had also hit terrorist
positions in the last three days.
Further Russian strikes took place in the western Latakia,
Idlib and Hama provinces where data compiled by the Institute
for the Study of War shows there is no Islamic State or al-Nusra
presence.
A Reuters analysis of defence ministry data last week found
that almost 80 percent of Russia's declared targets in Syria
have been in areas not held by Islamic State.
