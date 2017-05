MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Russia ruled out extending a pause in bombing of Syria's Aleppo unilaterally, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Ryabkov also said Moscow did not yet see any point in a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Syria.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)