MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's operation in the Syrian city of Aleppo is exclusively humanitarian, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday.

"We are ready to do everything we can to deliver aid to peaceful citizens who are hostages of the terrorists, and even to those militants who wish to lay down arms," Antonov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)