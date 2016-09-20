White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW Syrian government troops, supported by Russian air forces, repelled an offensive by militants on the northern fringes of Syria's largest city of Aleppo on Tuesday, killing 40 attackers, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.
On Monday, the Syrian military declared a one-week truce brokered by the United States and Russia over. Russia's military said it was "senseless" for Syria's army to respect the ceasefire unilaterally, while being attacked by militants.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.