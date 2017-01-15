MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia plans to improve and
expand its naval and air bases in Syria, Interfax news agency
reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source, as Moscow cements
its presence in the Middle Eastern country, its only overseas
military deployment.
The source told Interfax that Russia will start repairing a
second runway at Hmeimin air base near Latakia, while the Tartus
naval base will be upgraded in order to handle bigger ships such
as cruisers.
President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial withdrawal
of Russian forces from Syria, where they have been helping
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. But Moscow wants to
retain a permanent presence both in Hmeimin and Tartus.
The source also told Interfax that Russia will still deploy
S-300 surface-to-air defence systems and Bastion coastal missile
launchers in Tartus.
