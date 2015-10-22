MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's military carried out an air strike on a bridge over the Euphrates river in Syria which was being used by Islamic State militants to bring supplies from Iraq into Syria, Russia's RIA news agency quoted a defence ministry official as saying.

The official, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said the bridge was now impassable, the agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)