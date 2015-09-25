MOSCOW, Sept 25 Moscow could "theoretically" join the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq if its conditions are met, Interfax news agency quoted Ilya Rogachev, a director at the Russian foreign ministry, as saying on Friday.

Moscow wants its long-time ally Damascus to be included in the international efforts to combat IS and says any international military operation in Syria should have a United Nations mandate. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)