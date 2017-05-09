Air strikes pound southwest Syrian city of Deraa
BEIRUT Heavy air strikes hit the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday as a ceasefire declared by the government expired, a witness in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
MOSCOW Russia's defence ministry denied on Tuesday that a Russian serviceman had been captured and executed by the Islamic State group in Syria, Russian news agencies reported.
The U.S.-based SITE monitoring website reported on Tuesday that Islamic State had issued a video showing the beheading of someone it described as a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria.
The Russian defence ministry did not reply to a Reuters request seeking comment.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters.