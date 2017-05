MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian and Syrian air forces were not involved in air strikes on a humanitarian aid convoy near Aleppo in Syria on Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

"All information on the whereabouts of the convoy was available only to the militants controlling these areas," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in comments read on Russian state-run Rossiya 24 television channel. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)