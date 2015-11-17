WASHINGTON Nov 17 Russia is waging a
significant number of strikes in Syria on Tuesday and told
Washington ahead of the attacks it would use both sea-launched
cruise missiles and long-range bombers, a U.S. defense official
said.
Moscow gave the United States notice ahead of the strikes
under an agreement with Washington on air safety protocols, the
official said, adding at least some of the strikes targeted the
Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
stressed that the United States was not coordinating with Russia
and the Russian strikes had not prompted the United States to
call off any coalition activities.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by W Simon)