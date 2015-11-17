(Adds quotes, context)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Russia gave the United States
advanced notice before launching a "significant number" of
strikes in Syria on Tuesday targeting the Islamic State
stronghold of Raqqa but a U.S. official said the former Cold War
foes were still not coordinating militarily.
France has appealed to Washington and Moscow to join in a
grand coalition to fight the Islamist group that controls
swathes of Syria and Iraq and has claimed responsibility for
Friday's attacks in Paris.
But Washington, which fiercely opposes Russia's support for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been at pains to stress
that any communication with Moscow was aimed at ensuring pilot
safety. The two countries struck an agreement on air safety
protocols in October.
"The Russians did provide us notice prior to conducting
these strikes, via the Coalition Combined Air Operations Center
in Qatar," the defense official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
French warplanes, operating within a U.S.-led coalition,
also hit targets in Raqqa on Tuesday, targeting a command center
and a recruitment center for jihadists. French
defense officials said the United States had stepped up
intelligence sharing, enabling Paris to identify more specific
targets.
The U.S. defense official ruled out the possibility that the
United States and Moscow were coordinating targets.
"We do not coordinate or collaborate in any way with Russia
on its activities in Syria," the official said.
The U.S. official said that Russia had advised the United
States ahead of Tuesday's strikes its intention to use both
sea-based cruise missiles and long-range bombers.
The Russian strikes on Raqqa came as Russian President
Vladimir Putin vowed to hunt down those responsible for what the
Kremlin said was a bomb that brought down a Russian airliner
over Egypt and to intensify air strikes against Islamists in
Syria.
Russia, which began its strikes in Syria at the end of
September, has always said its main target is Islamic State. But
most of its bombs in the past hit territory held by other groups
opposed to Assad, including Western-backed rebels.
