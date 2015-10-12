COLUMN-Judge in Waymo trade secrets case calls out Uber counsel: Frankel
NEW YORK, May 12 Uber’s legal strategy to ward off a trade secrets suit by Waymo backfired spectacularly on Thursday night.
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet the United Nations' special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on Tuesday, RIA news agency quoted the ministry's press department as saying.
RIA said the information came in response to a question on whether de Mistura was going to visit Russia. The report did not make entirely clear where the talks would take place. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
NEW YORK, May 12 Uber’s legal strategy to ward off a trade secrets suit by Waymo backfired spectacularly on Thursday night.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 12 Two U.S. astronauts overcame an early equipment glitch to complete an abbreviated spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, accomplishing all the major tasks initially planned for a longer excursion in four hours, NASA said.