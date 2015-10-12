MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet the United Nations' special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on Tuesday, RIA news agency quoted the ministry's press department as saying.

RIA said the information came in response to a question on whether de Mistura was going to visit Russia. The report did not make entirely clear where the talks would take place. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)