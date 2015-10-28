MOSCOW Oct 28 The parents of the first Russian
soldier to die in Syria are demanding a repeat autopsy, the
Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported on Wednesday, a day after they
said they doubted the military's account that their 19-year-old
son had hanged himself.
The body of Vadim Kostenko, the first Russian serviceman
confirmed dead in four weeks of air strikes in Syria, was
delivered on Tuesday to his parents, who told Reuters they did
not believe he had killed himself.
Alexander and Svetlana Kostenko said their son had sounded
cheerful over the phone as recently as Saturday, the day he died
while working at an air base on the Syrian coast. Russia's
defence ministry said he had killed himself because of problems
in his personal life with an unnamed girl.
Novaya Gazeta reported on Wednesday, the day that Vadim's
funeral is due to take place, that Vadim's body was in a poor
state. It cited the dead soldier's uncle as saying his nose, jaw
and neck had been broken, that the back of his head had been
smashed in, and that he had a cut extending to his belly button.
The official reason for his death was asphyxiation, the
newspaper said.
Separately, the office of Russia's main military prosecutor
said on Wednesday it was looking into Kostenko's death. It said
its initial findings confirmed he had hanged himself.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)